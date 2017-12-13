The Ultimate Guide to Adding Custom WooCommerce Registration Fields

The default WooCommerce registration fields are fairly limited; you simply enter an email address and a password and that’s it.
In some ways this is great, as there’s little friction for your customers to create an account, but there are a number of cases where you may want to add some additional fields. For example, you could add fields to populate the rest of their profile, like their website address or social media information. Or perhaps you want to add some custom fields relevant only to your specific WooCommerce store.
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to add a number of different WooCommerce registration fields, and then save this information to the customer’s profile. As a bonus, I will also show you how to add these fields when your customers sign up for an account at checkout, and to their account page once logged in.
How to Add Custom WooCommerce Registration Fields
It might be a long one, so I’ll index the important sections:
Where do I add this code?
The code from this WooCommerce registration fields tutorial should be added to your WooCommerce website as a feature plugin. You can download an example plugin below or at the end of this post. Simply upload the files in Plugins > Add New, or to the
wp-content/plugins directory. You can then modify the code to suit your needs.
Enable the Account Registration Form
Firstly, you’ll want to ensure the registration form is enabled on the account login page.
Go to WooCommerce > Settings > Accounts and check Enable customer registration on the “My account” page.
Now the account login page should look like this:
To ease ourselves into this, we’ll start by adding a single text field to the registration form. As it already exists in the WordPress user profile, let’s start with the Website field.
Overview of the
woocommerce_form_field() Function
WooCommerce comes with a fantastic function for outputting form field HTML. The function is named
woocommerce_form_field().
Rather than writing our own HTML (with a minor exception, explained shortly), we might as well use this function.
The function accepts 3 parameters:
$key
String. This is your field key which will be used for the input’s name parameter and ID. The ID can also be overridden in the
$argsparameter.
$args
Array. This is an array of options for your field. It is here where you can set the field type, placeholder, options, class, and more. The available arguments are:
PHP1234567891011121314151617181920$args = array('type' => 'text','label' => '','description' => '','placeholder' => '','maxlength' => false,'required' => false,'autocomplete' => false,'id' => $key,'class' => array(),'label_class' => array(),'input_class' => array(),'return' => false,'options' => array(),'custom_attributes' => array(),'validate' => array(),'default' => '','autofocus' => '','priority' => '',);
$value
Mixed. This is the default value for the field.
This function sets us up nicely to be able to create custom WooCommerce account registration fields without repeating ourselves.
Setup Additional Registration Fields
We’re going to reference our custom fields in multiple functions; displaying the fields, saving the fields, and getting the saved field data.
As such, it makes sense for us to build an array of fields containing all the data we need for every scenario; then all of our data is easily accessible in a single place.
We’ll start by building the array with our single Website field.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
|
/**
* Get additional account fields.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*
* @return array
*/
function iconic_get_account_fields() {
return apply_filters( 'iconic_account_fields', array(
'user_url' => array(
'type' => 'text',
'label' => __( 'Website', 'iconic' ),
'placeholder' => __( 'E.g. https://iconicwp.com', 'iconic' ),
'required' => true,
),
) );
}
There are a few things going on here. Firstly, we set up a function which we can then reference later on,
iconic_get_account_fields().
Within this function, we’re returning a multi-dimensional array. You’ll notice we’re also running the array through a filter,
iconic_account_fields. This means we can modify the array later on to update the field values.
Let’s strip it back a bit. The array contains one value (line 10) with a key of
user_url (this is the key used for the Website field in WordPress). Its associated value is an array of data which we’ll be passing to the
$args parameter of the
woocommerce_form_field() function. We will also be adding some additional key/value pairs for use in our own functions.
Add Additional User Account Fields to WooCommerce
There are 4 areas where we want our additional user account fields to be displayed; the registration form, the edit account page, the checkout, and the WordPress admin area.
Add Custom Fields to the Registration Form
Now that we’ve set up our Website field, we want to add it to the registration form.
To do that, we’re going to hook into the registration form layout using the
woocommerce_register_form hook. This will add our new field(s) just before the Register button.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
|
/**
* Add fields to registration form and account area.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_user_frontend_fields() {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
woocommerce_form_field( $key, $field_args );
}
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_register_form', 'iconic_print_user_frontend_fields', 10 ); // register form
I’ll walk you through what’s going on here. We’ve created a function named
iconic_print_user_frontend_fields(). At the end of the code, we’re calling the function when the
woocommerce_register_form hook is called.
Within the function, we firstly assign our fields to the
$fields variable using the function we created previously. We know that this will return an array, so we jump straight in and loop through the array of fields.
We’re using the array key (which will be
url) as the form key, and then passing the array value as our
$field_args. Let’s take a look at the registration form now:
Great! Our Website field has been added. However, currently, it won‘t do anything.
We’ll need to validate the input when the form is submitted, and then save it to the user profile. We’ll also want to display this field once the customer is logged in so they can edit it later on.
For the sake of keeping things together in this post, let’s take a look at how we can display this field once the customer has logged into their account.
Add Custom Fields to the Account Area
This is actually very simple. We can use exactly the same function we created before,
iconic_print_user_frontend_fields(), and just call it on a different hook.
|
1
|
add_action( 'woocommerce_edit_account_form', 'iconic_print_user_frontend_fields', 10 ); // my account
Again, this hook is triggered just before the form’s submit button. This particular form is located in My Account > Account Details, or
/my-account/edit-account/ by default.
Add Custom WooCommerce Registration Fields to the Checkout
When a customer is checking out, they have the option to create an account (assuming you have that setting enabled). We probably want to show our additional fields there too.
We do this in a slightly different way. The checkout fields in WooCommerce are run through a filter;
woocommerce_checkout_fields. They are split into groups,
billing,
shipping, and
account. We want to add our fields to the
account group.
Fortunately, the array of fields we built up earlier makes it easy for us to hook into the aforementioned filter and add our fields to the checkout.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
|
/**
* Show fields at checkout.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_checkout_fields( $checkout_fields ) {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
// Make sure our fields have a default priority so
// no error is thrown when sorting them.
$field_args['priority'] = isset( $field_args['priority'] ) ? $field_args['priority'] : 0;
$checkout_fields['account'][ $key ] = $field_args;
}
// Default password field has no priority which throws an
// error when it tries to order the fields by priority.
if ( ! empty( $checkout_fields['account']['account_password'] ) && ! isset( $checkout_fields['account']['account_password']['priority'] ) ) {
$checkout_fields['account']['account_password']['priority'] = 0;
}
return $checkout_fields;
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_checkout_fields', 'iconic_checkout_fields', 10, 1 );
woocommerce_checkout_fields provides one parameter. As with any filter in WordPress, the first parameter is also what any function that hooks in should be expected to return.
Note: It was pointed out that in WooCommerce 3.5.1 the fields require a
priority parameter. As such, I’ve updated the code above to include a method of setting the default priority to
0. The password field in WooCommerce core has no priority either, so I’ve ensured it’s set in the above function too.
We fetch our fields array, loop through it, and assign each of our fields to the
account group. Then we return the new
$checkout_fields variable.
Add Custom Fields to the WordPress Admin Area
Finally, we want to add the custom fields to the WordPress admin area, when editing a user’s profile (or your own profile).
The layout is slightly different in the WordPress admin, as the fields are presented in tables. As such, we need a new function for displaying the fields in the admin area; but don’t forget, we can still use the same fields array we built earlier.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
|
/**
* Add fields to admin area.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_user_admin_fields() {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
?>
<h2><?php _e( 'Additional Information', 'iconic' ); ?></h2>
<table class="form-table" id="iconic-additional-information">
<tbody>
<?php foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) { ?>
<tr>
<th>
<label for="<?php echo $key; ?>"><?php echo $field_args['label']; ?></label>
</th>
<td>
<?php $field_args['label'] = false; ?>
<?php woocommerce_form_field( $key, $field_args ); ?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php } ?>
</tbody>
</table>
<?php
}
add_action( 'show_user_profile', 'iconic_print_user_admin_fields', 30 ); // admin: edit profile
add_action( 'edit_user_profile', 'iconic_print_user_admin_fields', 30 ); // admin: edit other users
As usual, we fetch our custom fields right at the start. Then we jump into the HTML layout.
I’ve added a title of Additional Information so the fields are easily identifiable in the admin area. below that, we’re going to use a table layout to list the fields. It’s a 2 column table where the left cell is the field label, and the right cell is the field.
Before we output the field, we’re setting the label to
false to prevent the label from showing in the right cell, as it already appears in the left.
We’re then using 2 actions to display the fields when editing a user profile. The first,
show_user_profile, will add the custom fields to the current user’s profile, and the second,
edit_user_profile, will add it to other users’ profiles.
Adding Conditionals to the Custom Fields
OK, so we’ve got our custom field showing in all the places we want it to. However, you may have noticed; we don’t really need to add it to the admin area, as the field already exists there. And what if we didn’t want to add it to the checkout, or the account area?
Well, because we used an array right at the start for building our custom fields list, we’ve made it super easy to add in some conditionals.
Let’s add some extra key/value pairs to our initial fields array to indicate the following conditions:
- Hide in registration
- Hide in account
- Hide in admin
- Hide in checkout
If any of these values are true, the field should not be displayed in that location. For the purpose of our Website field, we only want to hide it in admin, as it already exists there.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
|
/**
* Get additional account fields.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*
* @return array
*/
function iconic_get_account_fields() {
return apply_filters( 'iconic_account_fields', array(
'user_url' => array(
'type' => 'text',
'label' => __( 'Website', 'iconic' ),
'placeholder' => __( 'E.g. https://iconicwp.com', 'iconic' ),
'required' => true,
'hide_in_account' => false,
'hide_in_admin' => true,
'hide_in_checkout' => false,
'hide_in_registration' => false,
),
) );
}
Now we need to modify the functions that display the fields on the registration form, account area, checkout, and WordPress admin area.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
|
/**
* Add fields to registration form and account area.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_user_frontend_fields() {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
$is_user_logged_in = is_user_logged_in();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( $is_user_logged_in && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_account'] ) ) {
continue;
}
if ( ! $is_user_logged_in && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_registration'] ) ) {
continue;
}
woocommerce_form_field( $key, $field_args );
}
}
/**
* Add fields to admin area.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_user_admin_fields() {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
?>
<h2><?php _e( 'Additional Information', 'iconic' ); ?></h2>
<table class="form-table" id="iconic-additional-information">
<tbody>
<?php foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) { ?>
<?php
if ( ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_admin'] ) ) {
continue;
}
?>
<tr>
<th>
<label for="<?php echo $key; ?>"><?php echo $field_args['label']; ?></label>
</th>
<td>
<?php $field_args['label'] = false; ?>
<?php woocommerce_form_field( $key, $field_args ); ?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php } ?>
</tbody>
</table>
<?php
}
/**
* Show fields at checkout.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_checkout_fields( $checkout_fields ) {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_checkout'] ) ) {
continue;
}
$checkout_fields['account'][ $key ] = $field_args;
}
return $checkout_fields;
}
I’ve highlighted the modifications to those functions above. We’re essentially adding stoppers, so if any of our conditionals are not empty (i.e. they are “true”) then we skip that field.
As the registration form and account area use the same function to display the fields, we’re also checking whether the user is logged in. if the user is logged in, it’s the account area, if not, it’s the registration form.
Adding Other Field Types to the Fields Array
Now we have full control over where our fields appear; awesome! But what about adding other field types?
There are a number of fields available for us to add by default, and I’ll also add some modifications so we can add radios/checkboxes. Radios are actually already available, but I wasn’t pleased with the way they were presented.
The fields available to add already are:
- Text
- Textarea
- Select
- Country
- Checkbox
- Number
- Password
- Tel
We’ll then add:
- Radio
- Checkboxes
Let’s update our fields array with an example of each field type.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
|
/**
* Get additional account fields.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*
* @return array
*/
function iconic_get_account_fields() {
return apply_filters( 'iconic_account_fields', array(
'iconic-register-text' => array(
'type' => 'text',
'label' => __( 'Text Field', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-textarea' => array(
'type' => 'textarea',
'label' => __( 'Textarea', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-select' => array(
'type' => 'select',
'label' => __( 'Select Field', 'iconic' ),
'options' => array(
'' => __( 'Select an option...', 'iconic' ),
1 => __( 'Option 1', 'iconic' ),
2 => __( 'Option 2', 'iconic' ),
3 => __( 'Option 3', 'iconic' ),
),
),
'iconic-register-country' => array(
'type' => 'country',
'label' => __( 'Country Field', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-checkbox' => array(
'type' => 'checkbox',
'label' => __( 'Checkbox', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-number' => array(
'type' => 'number',
'label' => __( 'Number Field', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-password' => array(
'type' => 'password',
'label' => __( 'Password Field', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-email' => array(
'type' => 'email',
'label' => __( 'Email Field', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-tel' => array(
'type' => 'tel',
'label' => __( 'Tel Field', 'iconic' ),
),
'iconic-register-radio' => array(
'type' => 'radio',
'label' => __( 'Radio Fields', 'iconic' ),
'options' => array(
1 => __( 'Option 1', 'iconic' ),
2 => __( 'Option 2', 'iconic' ),
3 => __( 'Option 3', 'iconic' ),
),
),
'iconic-register-checkboxes' => array(
'type' => 'checkboxes',
'label' => __( 'Checkboxes', 'iconic' ),
'options' => array(
1 => __( 'Option 1', 'iconic' ),
2 => __( 'Option 2', 'iconic' ),
3 => __( 'Option 3', 'iconic' ),
),
),
) );
}
Pretty straight forward, right?
It’s worth noting that multiple-choice fields like
select,
radio, and
checkboxes, have an additional
options key. Here we can set which options are available for the field.
How does this look on the registration form?
There you can see most of our WooCommerce registration fields working nicely. However, you’ll notice that the
radio field doesn’t look great, and the
checkboxes field is completely missing. Let’s correct that by adding some of our own field types.
Add Custom Field Types to
woocommerce_form_field()
The
woocommerce_form_field() function has a hook within it that allows us to override or add new field types. Let’s take a look at how that’s done.
The hook we’re after is named
woocommerce_form_field_{$field_type). So for our circumstances we want 2 filters named
wocommerce_form_field_checkboxes and
woocommerce_form_field_radio.
You know by now that I don‘t like to repeat code, so we’re going to call the same function for both of these filters.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
|
/**
* Modify checkboxes/radio fields.
*
* @param string $field
* @param string $key
* @param array $args
* @param string $value
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*
* @return string
*/
function iconic_form_field_modify( $field, $key, $args, $value ) {
ob_start();
iconic_print_list_field( $key, $args, $value );
$field = ob_get_clean();
if ( $args['return'] ) {
return $field;
} else {
echo $field;
}
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_form_field_checkboxes', 'iconic_form_field_modify', 10, 4 );
add_filter( 'woocommerce_form_field_radio', 'iconic_form_field_modify', 10, 4 );
The filter accepts 4 arguments:
$field
This is the field HTML that is returned.
$key
This is the field key. We set this in our fields array.
$args
This is the field data we associated to the field key in our fields array.
$value
This is the default value for the field.
Within the function, we’re using
ob_start() and
ob_get_clean(). This allows us to assign code that is usually echoed or printed to a variable for returning.
You can see we’re also calling a new function,
iconic_print_list_field(). I’ve decided that checkboxes and radios follow the same format; a list.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
|
/**
* Print a list field (checkboxes|radio).
*
* @param string $key
* @param array $field_args
* @param mixed $value
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_list_field( $key, $field_args, $value = null ) {
$value = empty( $value ) && $field_args['type'] === 'checkboxes' ? array() : $value;
?>
<div class="form-row">
<?php if ( ! empty( $field_args['label'] ) ) { ?>
<label>
<?php echo $field_args['label']; ?>
<?php if ( ! empty( $field_args['required'] ) ) { ?>
<abbr class="required" title="<?php echo esc_attr__( 'required', 'woocommerce' ); ?>">*</abbr>
<?php } ?>
</label>
<?php } ?>
<ul>
<?php foreach ( $field_args['options'] as $option_value => $option_label ) {
$id = sprintf( '%s_%s', $key, sanitize_title_with_dashes( $option_label ) );
$option_key = $field_args['type'] === 'checkboxes' ? sprintf( '%s[%s]', $key, $option_value ) : $key;
$type = $field_args['type'] === 'checkboxes' ? 'checkbox' : $field_args['type'];
$checked = $field_args['type'] === 'checkboxes' ? in_array( $option_value, $value ) : $option_value == $value;
?>
<li>
<label for="<?php echo esc_attr( $id ); ?>">
<input type="<?php echo esc_attr( $type ); ?>" id="<?php echo esc_attr( $id ); ?>" name="<?php echo esc_attr( $option_key ); ?>" value="<?php echo esc_attr( $option_value ); ?>" <?php checked( $checked ); ?>>
<?php echo $option_label; ?>
</label>
</li>
<?php } ?>
</ul>
</div>
<?php
}
This function is essentially replicating the format of other WooCommerce registration fields, however, we’re spitting our options out into a list (
<ul> ).
So how do those fields look now on the registration page?
That’s better!
Save the Additional Field Data to the User
There are a few situations where we want to save the data; during registration, during checkout, when editing your own profile via admin, when editing another users profile in admin, and editing your account via the WooCommerce “My Account” area.
Fortunately, we can save the data in all of these scenarios with 1 function. Let’s take a look.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
|
/**
* Save registration fields.
*
* @param int $customer_id
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_save_account_fields( $customer_id ) {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
$sanitized_data = array();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( ! iconic_is_field_visible( $field_args ) ) {
continue;
}
$sanitize = isset( $field_args['sanitize'] ) ? $field_args['sanitize'] : 'wc_clean';
$value = isset( $_POST[ $key ] ) ? call_user_func( $sanitize, $_POST[ $key ] ) : '';
if ( iconic_is_userdata( $key ) ) {
$sanitized_data[ $key ] = $value;
continue;
}
update_user_meta( $customer_id, $key, $value );
}
if ( ! empty( $sanitized_data ) ) {
$sanitized_data['ID'] = $customer_id;
wp_update_user( $sanitized_data );
}
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_created_customer', 'iconic_save_account_fields' ); // register/checkout
add_action( 'personal_options_update', 'iconic_save_account_fields' ); // edit own account admin
add_action( 'edit_user_profile_update', 'iconic_save_account_fields' ); // edit other account admin
add_action( 'woocommerce_save_account_details', 'iconic_save_account_fields' ); // edit WC account
Here we’re using a single function,
iconic_save_account_fields(), and we’re calling it 4 times.
woocommerce_created_customer
This hook is called when a user registers using the form on the login page, and also when a user registers during checkout.
personal_options_update
This hook is called when you edit your own profile in the WordPress admin area.
edit_user_profile_update
This hook is called when you edit another user’s profile in the WordPress admin area.
woocommerce_save_account_details
This hook is called when a customer edits their profile via the WooCommerce “My Account” area.
Within the
iconic_save_account_fields() function, we start off by fetching the field data.
We also create an array named
$sanitized_data. We do this because there are 2 ways we can add data to a user; those that are predefined by WordPress, and our own custom fields. In a moment you’ll see which fields are predefined by WordPress.
We then loop through the fields and prepare the data for saving.
The first thing we do is check whether this field should be saved by seeing if it should be visible on the current page. This will prevent hidden fields from saving with blank data. To do this, we’re using
iconic_is_field_visible().
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
|
/**
* Is field visible.
*
* @param $field_args
*
* @return bool
*/
function iconic_is_field_visible( $field_args ) {
$visible = true;
$action = filter_input( INPUT_POST, 'action' );
if ( is_admin() && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_admin'] ) ) {
$visible = false;
} elseif ( ( is_account_page() || $action === 'save_account_details' ) && is_user_logged_in() && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_account'] ) ) {
$visible = false;
} elseif ( ( is_account_page() || $action === 'save_account_details' ) && ! is_user_logged_in() && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_registration'] ) ) {
$visible = false;
} elseif ( is_checkout() && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_checkout'] ) ) {
$visible = false;
}
return $visible;
}
This function could be used elsewhere in our code too. It will determine if a field should be visible or not based on the current page and the field arguments.
If the field is to be saved, we decide which sanitization method to use. We check if the field has one set in the main array, and if not, we use
wc_clean; this works well for plain text fields. The sanitization method can be set for each field in the array, like this:
|
1
2
3
4
5
|
'iconic-register-text' => array(
'type' => 'text',
'label' => __( 'Text Field', 'iconic' ),
'sanitize' => 'wc_clean',
),
We then run the value through the sanitization function and assign it to the
$value variable.
Next we run the key through
iconic_is_userdata(). This function is going to determine whether this field is one that WordPress has predefined (like
user_url).
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
|
/**
* Is this field core user data.
*
* @param $key
*
* @return bool
*/
function iconic_is_userdata( $key ) {
$userdata = array(
'user_pass',
'user_login',
'user_nicename',
'user_url',
'user_email',
'display_name',
'nickname',
'first_name',
'last_name',
'description',
'rich_editing',
'user_registered',
'role',
'jabber',
'aim',
'yim',
'show_admin_bar_front',
);
return in_array( $key, $userdata );
}
In
iconic_is_userdata() I’ve defined an array of field keys which WordPress has predefined. The function checks whether our
$key is in that array and returns
true or
false.
If the
$key was found in that array, we add it to the
$sanitized_data array and use
continue to proceed to the next field.
If the
$key was not found, we use
update_user_meta to assign that custom data to the user.
After the loop we check if our
$sanitized_data array has any data. If it does, we assign the user ID and then use
wp_update_user() to update the predefined user fields with our new values.
Validate Frontend Submission
It’s common to want some fields to be required fields. Or we may want to ensure a field meets a specific format. As such, we want to hook in just before the fields are saved and validate them.
Firstly, let’s add a
required parameter to our fields array. We’ll use
iconic-register-text as an example.
|
1
2
3
4
5
|
'iconic-register-text' => array(
'type' => 'text',
'label' => __( 'Text Field', 'iconic' ),
'required' => true,
),
Now we can check against this before the field is saved. WooCommerce gives us 2 filters we can use;
woocommerce_registration_errors and
woocommerce_save_account_details_errors.
We’ll use
woocommerce_registration_errors for the registration form and the checkout registration process. Then we’ll use
woocommerce_save_account_details_errors for the WooCommerce “My Account” area.
Again, we can use the same function for both filters.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
|
/**
* Validate fields on frontend.
*
* @param WP_Error $errors
*
* @return WP_Error
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_validate_user_frontend_fields( $errors ) {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( empty( $field_args['required'] ) ) {
continue;
}
if ( ! isset( $_POST['register'] ) && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_account'] ) ) {
continue;
}
if ( isset( $_POST['register'] ) && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_registration'] ) ) {
continue;
}
if ( empty( $_POST[ $key ] ) ) {
$message = sprintf( __( '%s is a required field.', 'iconic' ), '<strong>' . $field_args['label'] . '</strong>' );
$errors->add( $key, $message );
}
}
return $errors;
}
add_filter( 'woocommerce_registration_errors', 'iconic_validate_user_frontend_fields', 10 );
add_filter( 'woocommerce_save_account_details_errors', 'iconic_validate_user_frontend_fields', 10 );
As usual, we start by fetching our fields array.
We loop through the array and then check whether
required is empty. If it is, we skip it with
continue as it requires no validation.
We also check if
register isn’t set in the posted values and if
hide_in_account is
true for the specific field. Again, if this evaluates to true we skip it. When
register isn’t set it means we’re saving our account fields, and if
hide_in_account is true, it means that particular field should not be validated as the field wasn’t visible for us to enter any information in to.
Then, we run the same check as above but check if
hide_in_registration is
true when registering. We’d skip it for the same reasons as above.
If we get past all of these “stoppers” then the field is required and should contain some posted data. If it is empty, we add an error to the
$errors object and carry on with the loop.
We then return our new
$errors object, which may or may not contain validation errors, depending on the data that has been posted.
If there is an error, the user will be taken back to the form and the error message we added will be displayed. No data will have been saved.
Set Default Values for the Fields
There’s 2 scenarios when we would want to display a default value for the fields; when viewing the user profile (admin or WooCommerce account area), and when you submit the form but an error occurs.
Default Values for Saved Fields
When we display the fields in the WooCommerce account area, or in the WordPress admin when editing a user profile, we’ll want to populate the field with the submitted data. As such, we need to edit the
iconic_print_user_frontend_fields() and
iconic_print_user_admin_fields() functions.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
|
/**
* Add fields to registration form and account area.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_user_frontend_fields() {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
$is_user_logged_in = is_user_logged_in();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
$value = null;
if ( $is_user_logged_in && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_account'] ) ) {
continue;
}
if ( ! $is_user_logged_in && ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_registration'] ) ) {
continue;
}
if ( $is_user_logged_in ) {
$user_id = iconic_get_edit_user_id();
$value = iconic_get_userdata( $user_id, $key );
}
$value = isset( $field_args['value'] ) ? $field_args['value'] : $value;
woocommerce_form_field( $key, $field_args, $value );
}
}
/**
* Add fields to admin area.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*/
function iconic_print_user_admin_fields() {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
?>
<h2><?php _e( 'Additional Information', 'iconic' ); ?></h2>
<table class="form-table" id="iconic-additional-information">
<tbody>
<?php foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) { ?>
<?php
if ( ! empty( $field_args['hide_in_admin'] ) ) {
continue;
}
$user_id = iconic_get_edit_user_id();
$value = iconic_get_userdata( $user_id, $key );
?>
<tr>
<th>
<label for="<?php echo $key; ?>"><?php echo $field_args['label']; ?></label>
</th>
<td>
<?php $field_args['label'] = false; ?>
<?php woocommerce_form_field( $key, $field_args, $value ); ?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php } ?>
</tbody>
</table>
<?php
}
/**
* Get currently editing user ID (frontend account/edit profile/edit other user).
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*
* @return int
*/
function iconic_get_edit_user_id() {
return isset( $_GET['user_id'] ) ? (int) $_GET['user_id'] : get_current_user_id();
}
We’ve added a check to
iconic_print_user_frontend_fields(). If the user is logged in then we get their user ID and fetch the field value using
iconic_get_userdata() (described in the section “Accessing the Saved user Data”).
In
iconic_print_admin_user_fields() we’re doing the same; fetch the ID of the user we’re currently editing and fetch the data for that field.
We’re also now using the third parameter of
woocommerce_form_field() which allows us to pass in the default value for the field.
You’ll notice I’m using a function named
iconic_get_edit_user_id(). This function (shown above) will return the user ID if it exists as a URL parameter, or the currently logged in user ID. This means we can use the same function for all scenarios above.
See “Accessing the Saved User Data” for information on the
iconic_get_userdata() function.
Default Values after Submission Errors
When we initially set up our fields array, we also ran them through a filter named
iconic_account_fields. Well, this is the perfect scenario for us to use that filter.
After a submission error occurs, the user is redirected back to the form. The posted data is still accessible at this point, so it makes sense for us to re-populate the fields with the data they entered.
Let’s hook in to our filter and populate the field values.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
|
/**
* Add post values to account fields if set.
*
* @see https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/
*
* @param array $fields
*
* @return array
*/
function iconic_add_post_data_to_account_fields( $fields ) {
if ( empty( $_POST ) ) {
return $fields;
}
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( empty( $_POST[ $key ] ) ) {
$fields[ $key ]['value'] = '';
continue;
}
$fields[ $key ]['value'] = $_POST[ $key ];
}
return $fields;
}
add_filter( 'iconic_account_fields', 'iconic_add_post_data_to_account_fields', 10, 1 );
First, if the
$_POST object is empty we just return the fields as normal.
Otherwise, we loop through each field. If the
$_POST value for that key is empty, we set the fields value to empty then skip to the next field using
continue;.
If the
$_POST value is set, we set it as the field’s value.
In the modified version of
iconic_print_user_frontend_fields() above, at line
26 we’re checking if
value is set in the
$field_args. If it is, we use that, otherwise we use the saved value (if present), or
null.
Accessing the Saved User Data
Now that you’ve saved this data to the user, you will want to access it and, most likely, display it or use it somewhere on your WooCommerce store.
Our data can come from 2 places; our custom metadata, or the predefined WordPress data. As such, here’s a function to get the appropriate value:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
|
/**
* Get user data.
*
* @param $user_id
* @param $key
*
* @return mixed|string
*/
function iconic_get_userdata( $user_id, $key ) {
if ( ! iconic_is_userdata( $key ) ) {
return get_user_meta( $user_id, $key, true );
}
$userdata = get_userdata( $user_id );
if ( ! $userdata || ! isset( $userdata->{$key} ) ) {
return '';
}
return $userdata->{$key};
}
You can use this function like so:
echo iconic_get_userdata( 1, 'user_url' );, where
1 is the user ID and
user_url is the field key.
The function checks if the field is a predefined WordPress field using
iconic_is_userdata(). If it is not, it fetches the value using
get_user_meta(), a function that will fetch our custom user metadata.
If it is a predefined field, we fetch the user data using
get_userdata() and pass in our user ID.
We then check if the key is set and return its value.
Conclusion
There we have it! I said it’d be a long post.
To recap, we’ve discussed how to add custom WooCommerce registration fields to the registration form, checkout registration, account area, and admin user profiles.
We’ve then worked out how to save this data and validate it when submitted.
Let me know in the comments if you have any questions about your WooCommerce registration fields, or with the code provided.
This was fantastic! Thank you very much for your time and effort in putting this all together. I do have a question: Is it possible to only use the default wordpress “Contact Information” website field? I’ve setup all the code for the Website Field. But the information is not showing for the User under the “Contact Information” section of the “Website” field in the admin. I’ve tried “url” and “user_url”. However, the entered website url does show in the newly added fields from your instructions.
Hey, thanks!
Yes,
urlis the correct key to use. Have you tried downloading the complete script? It could be some part that was missed. I tested with the URL field when writing this up, so you shouldn’t have any issues!
Great plugin! Thank you!
I have one question – I am currently using your code to pull in information from three checkboxes and I am using this code to send a new registration email to the admin:
add_action(‘woocommerce_created_customer’, ‘admin_email_on_registration’, 10 , 1);
function admin_email_on_registration( $customer_id) {
wp_new_user_notification( $customer_id );
}
Is there any way to send the information from the three checkboxes in the email?
Hey, nice!
Yep, you can use get_user_meta( $user_id, ‘text-field’, true ); to get your data. You’ll need to modify the email template or hook into it.
Hi there,
I’m a little stuck here, can you give me a bit more guidance on how to hook into it? I’m using this code to customise the email but I’m not sure where or how to add in get_user_meta( $user_id, ‘text-field’, true );
add_filter( ‘wp_new_user_notification_email_admin’, ‘custom_wp_new_user_notification_email’, 10, 3 );
function custom_wp_new_user_notification_email( $wp_new_user_notification_email, $user, $blogname ) {
$wp_new_user_notification_email[‘subject’] = sprintf( ‘[%s] New user %s registered.’, $blogname, $user->user_login );
$wp_new_user_notification_email[‘message’] = sprintf( “%s ( %s ) has registerd to your blog %s.”, $user->user_login, $user->user_email, $blogname );
return $wp_new_user_notification_email;
}
Any help on this would be greatly appreciated!
There is not a way to add the “date” input type to wordpress user meta?
vote for this
I am loving the Plug-in, and just grasping with creating a view of the User data will all this additional fields added to it, is there a plug in that will be be a view as the admin to the users and the fields that they have completed. Would like to dump the table of users to a CSV file
Hi, would like to download the files for the tutorial. I signed up, but all I got was a newsletter subscription?
Hey, the attachment is sent after you confirm your email
Thanks for the reply. There werent any attachments sent after email confirmation. I tried several times as this was what I expected, but no … nothing.
Hi Hagbard, I had the same issue as you and I found the email in my spam folder. Sending a zip sets off all the alarm bells on Gmail, etc.
Hey Dorothy – thanks for confirming. I’d have thought as the zip isn’t physically attached this wouldn’t be an issue. I’ll double check if there’s any way to fix it!
Hi, I also had the same issue with the Mailchimp process.
My site has a custom ‘My Account’ page and it did not work there. Would like to try the plugin to check it on the main my account page
Cheers
Hi, how can I add an input type=”file” field?
Hi !
Very nice… It will help me a lot if… A Question :
you said in the chapter “Add Custom Fields to the WooCommerce Checkout” that there are three group (indeed) to put the new fileds : billing, shipping, and account.
Your exemple is to put in “account”. I’d like to put them in the billing group.
I tried to change the code
$checkout_fields[‘account’][ $key ] = $field_args;
to
$checkout_fields[‘billing’][ $key ] = $field_args;
But nothing 🙁
Do you have a clue for the trick to put the nex flieds in the billing part ?
Thanks !
Thank you for a great plugin that helped us a lot with our website. We’ve opened registrations yesterday and half of the new user registrations are missing all additional fields data in the back-end. The firstname / surname / email address are always in though. It’s random and I was wondering if you had similar experience?
Hey Geraldine,
Have you tested the process yourself? Could it be that the fields aren’t required?
Yes we have tested it multiple times, on desktop and mobile devices. We have half of the fields required and when not filling out those fields when testing, the form was not submitting as expected. So a bit of a strange one…
After further tests, it looks like the data is being deleted AFTER being first recorded properly…
Could this be coming from your theme or another plugin?
I just found out that the data is being deleted when users go to their account and change their password.
When they submit the password change form, it deletes data from the custom registration fields.
I’m using the default user account system from WordPress + Woo Commerce.
It looks like hiding the fields in the Account’s page using ‘hide_in_account’ => true,’ is what’s causing problems.
When submitting the password change, it also re-submit “blank data” for the fields that are hidden.
I’ve put them back to “false” but hiding them in CSS as a quick hack, but if you can think for another more permanent solution, it would be great 🙂
Hey, I’ve updated the script to avoid this! I’ll be updating the article, but drop me an email to [email protected] if you want the example plugin.
Only seeing this now! Will email you.
I used the sample plugin you sent to me, make few editing to remove field sets I don’t want, save it,and all works fine, just that the field are not showing up at checkout page.
Secondly, I will like to make the filed read only once a value is entered and save. Am using only text and number field to set up two fields.
You can put this code before “woocommer_form_field” in the iconic_print_user_frontend_fields:
if($is_user_logged_in && ($key == ‘your-field-name’){
$field_args[‘custom_attributes’] = array(‘readonly’=>’readonly’,’title’=>’title-example’);
}
you can add as many custom atributes you want inside that array, include readonly.
worked perfect, but now i had to change
function iconic_save_account_fields( $customer_id ) {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
$sanitized_data = array();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( ! iconic_is_field_visible( $field_args ) ) {
continue;
}
$sanitize = isset( $field_args[‘sanitize’] ) ? $field_args[‘sanitize’] : ‘wc_clean’;
$value = isset( $_POST[ $key ] ) ? call_user_func( $sanitize, $_POST[ $key ] ) : ”;
if ( iconic_is_userdata( $key ) ) {
$sanitized_data[ $key ] = $value;
continue;
}
update_user_meta( $customer_id, $key, $value );
}
if ( ! empty( $sanitized_data ) ) {
$sanitized_data[‘ID’] = $customer_id;
wp_update_user( $sanitized_data );
}
}
These works nicely for fields that are not yet in the My Account and Profile pages.
Im currently in need of being able to add a Username (non changeable) but it seems it is already in the My Account (frontend) and Profile (wp-admin) pages.
How do you override or use already present fields like these and make it non changeable?
Also what are the keys for the fields in the billing address and shipping address?
Ha, thanks – appreciate it!
Hi,
I’ve been using this guide to create some custom fields for our website and it works wonderfully for a little while. But all of a sudden today a required checkbox on our registration form always throws an error saying that it’s not ticked even when it has been. Do you know if any recent wordpress updates might mess with this code?
Any help would be appreciated,
Thanks!
Hi I have added your code to my website and it works great! Thank you for your work!
One question though, as I am quite new to wordpress, I would like to ask whether there is any code we can use to verify a field, for instance for the telephone number field, I want my users to input 10 digits of numbers only otherwise it would return an error message.
Thanks!
I’m using custom code to add checkout fields. These are already visible for both users who are paying for their product. It is also visible for me as an administrator in the admin. But I also need it to be visible for users in their own profile page, and preferably adjustable. Because I’m keeping the new European rules on privcay in mind.. Can’t wait for your reply. Here is my code:
/* WooCommerce: The Code Below Removes Checkout Fields */
add_filter( ‘woocommerce_checkout_fields’ , ‘custom_override_checkout_fields’ );
function custom_override_checkout_fields( $fields ) {
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_company’]);
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_address_1’]);
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_address_2’]);
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_postcode’]);
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_country’]);
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_state’]);
unset($fields[‘billing’][‘billing_phone’]);
unset($fields[‘order’][‘order_comments’]);
return $fields;
}
// WooCommerce Rename Checkout Fields
add_filter( ‘woocommerce_checkout_fields’ , ‘custom_rename_wc_checkout_fields’ );
// Change placeholder and label text
function custom_rename_wc_checkout_fields( $fields ) {
$fields[‘billing’][‘billing_leeftijd’][‘placeholder’] = ”;
$fields[‘billing’][‘billing_onderwijs’][‘placeholder’] = ”;
$fields[‘billing’][‘billing_stad_school’][‘placeholder’] = ”;
return $fields;
}
/* CHECKOUT WooCommerce: The Code Below Removes The Additional Information Tab */
add_filter( ‘woocommerce_product_tabs’, ‘woo_remove_product_tabs’, 98 );
function woo_remove_product_tabs( $tabs ) {
unset( $tabs[‘additional_information’] );
return $tabs;
}
/* CHECKOUT WooCommerce: The Code Below Removes The Additional Information Title Text */
add_filter(‘woocommerce_enable_order_notes_field’, ‘__return_false’);
/* Voeg checkout fields toe aan gebruikers admin overzicht */
function new_modify_user_table( $column ) {
$column[‘billing_stad_school’] = ‘Stad en school’;
$column[‘billing_onderwijs’] = ‘niveau’;
$column[‘billing_leeftijd’] = ‘leeftijd’;
return $column;
}
add_filter( ‘manage_users_columns’, ‘new_modify_user_table’ );
function new_modify_user_table_row( $val, $column_name, $user_id ) {
switch ($column_name) {
case ‘billing_stad_school’ :
return get_the_author_meta( ‘billing_stad_school’, $user_id );
break;
case ‘billing_onderwijs’ :
return get_the_author_meta( ‘billing_onderwijs’, $user_id );
break;
case ‘billing_leeftijd’ :
return get_the_author_meta( ‘billing_leeftijd’, $user_id );
break;
default:
}
return $val;
}
add_filter( ‘manage_users_custom_column’, ‘new_modify_user_table_row’, 10, 3 );
Hey James, I’m new to WordPress and i’m trying to start my first store. I’ve had trouble customizing the account page and making a login page. Your plugin is great, but how do I add a username field and most importantly, where can I find the code and edit it?
Thanks for the tutorial!!
Is it possible to set the order that the field appears in the form?
Like: put a custom field before the email field?
Is there a way to use this fields with the REST API?
how display a field information in admin edit order page.
i need to show customer field in edit order page
How do we add these fields to REST API end-points? I need to expose them to the REST API, but am falling short…any ideas?
Trying to do something really simple, I thought…. I want to add a customer ID number to the user and automatically display in Woocommerce as well.
Greate tutorial! one question, how can i add a new “save changes” button for the new my account site. as a example, i have a page with partner information for the customer and i would like to save this partner information like the own customar details.
You’d probably need to add your own form. You could try Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms, etc.
Thank you so much for this post! It is really helpful. Unfortunately, the data does not save when it is entered or when the user wants to update the site. I sent you an email to see if you could help! Thanks!
Thanks for this Guide. It works really well.
Just one thing that I noticed though, is that it’s generating a PHP notice about trying to convert an array to a string. In line 11 of the iconic_get_userdata() function, there should be a third parameter when calling get_user_meta(). Currently you’re calling get_user_meta( $user_id, $key ) but that actually returns an array (by default) which generates the notice (an in turn, doesn’t set the default value properly). Instead it should be get_user_meta( $user_id, $key, true ) which will return a string. Passing
trueas the thrid paramater will ensure get_user_meta() only returns a single value as a string.
Good catch! I updated the post.
Thank you for this post. It has been immensely helpful. I have a question, though…I’ve added several custom checkout fields, and they save perfectly in admin and when a new account is created (including from the checkout page), but if any of the field inputs for an existing user are changed on the checkout page, those fields are not saved after the order is submitted. That is, the woocommerce_created_customer hook seems to save the info for a new customer, but if a return customer is updating data on the checkout page, this hook does not fire. I’ve tried various other hooks, such as woocommerce_checkout_order_processed and woocommerce_checkout_create_order, but I can’t figure out how to save the user data in this scenario. Do you know of a hook that will work? Thanks!
I have the same problem! Anyone has a solution?
I found the solution! We need to use woocommerce_checkout_update_user_meta like so:
add_action( ‘woocommerce_checkout_update_user_meta’, ‘iconic_save_account_fields’); //Checkout process
hi James
You are the best!
It was very helpful.
You never emailed the plugin after I subscribed.
Hey, it’s automated but can take a few minutes to go through. Make sure you checked your spam folder too!
Alright, thank you for this Tutorial, it was super useful, but I can’t make the arg Maxlenght work in “iconic_get_account_fields()”.
I’m using it this way http://prntscr.com/lfwuro, but it doesn’t work.
Can you help me? Please!
Thank you again in advance.
Hello James! I have a question, how do I save the fields if i’m putting them on the order section on checkout? All other fields are being saved correctly everywhere, but these aren’t. And they save if I edit them on admin or account area, but not during checkout. Am I missing an action on the save function?
Basically I changed billing to “order”:
// Add fields to checkout
function iconic_checkout_fields( $checkout_fields ) {
$fields = iconic_get_account_fields();
foreach ( $fields as $key => $field_args ) {
if ( ! empty( $field_args[‘hide_in_checkout’] ) ) {
continue;
}
$checkout_fields[‘order’][ $key ] = $field_args;
}
return $checkout_fields;
}
Hi James! Thanks for the great, in-depth tutorial. I learned a lot and it’s a great reference. I was wondering if you have any ideas or suggestions for making the visibility of a field conditional upon other fields. For instance, a select/dropdown field labeled “Would you like to provide additional details?” If they choose “Yes”, additional fields appear for them to fill out for a more detailed profile.
Hi James! Great tutorial! I would like to learn also how making conditional visibility of a field upon other fields. Do you have some tutorial or any cheat about how to do it?
@James are you familiar with ACF? Is it possible to add acf field like additional input field?
Hey, I love ACF! I think it’d be possible, but might not be worth the effort. It’d still need a lot of custom code.
Yep, i realise that after some time 😀
Anyway how is possible with your example to some input’s?
Just to look a little bit separate from default Woo fields
Hi!
First of all, congratulations!! Is a nice plugin demo to add new fields!
But I have a question,
I have two select fields, required, but the second select only appears with an specific select option from first. I mean, they are nested select.
Is there a way to do it?
I’m trying with js, to show or hide the field, but the field is declared and appears the validation that the field is mandatory…
Thanks in advance!
Hi James!
Thanks for the great tutorial, was really helpful. Got only one question: is it possible for me to make the person who register chose between user role or plan i created? By using the dropdown select or a radio.
Hey Manalina,
Yes, it’s definitely possible. You can just change their role during the submission based on the selection they made.
Can you give us a code example on how to do this? Preferably one that fits into the plugin downloaded from this page 😉
Hello
Is there a way to check if the custom value already exists for any other user?
I am asking for the ID of the user when he registers, so the ID must be unique.
Thanks! Awesome post.
Hello!
I figured it out. For anyone else trying to achieve this, I added this code inside the foreach of the iconic_validate_user_frontend_fields function:
if ( isset( $_POST[ $key ] ) ) {
$hasCedula= get_users(‘meta_value=’.$_POST[ $key ]);
if ( !empty($hasCedula)) {
$message = sprintf( __( ‘Ya existe un usuario con este número de cédula’, ‘iconic’ ), ‘‘ . $field_args[‘label’] . ‘‘ );
$errors->add( $key, $message );
}
}
I signed up but never received the plugin.. checked the spam folder as well.
Hi James, wow, thank you so much for sharing this. I downloaded and installed the plugin and received the activation confirmation but I don’t see the plugin settings anywhere in the dashboard. Also, the plugin is not listed under plugins, active plugins, and there is no admin menu link anywhere. I tried to install the plugin again and I got the wordpress message “the directory already exists”. I’m running WP 5.1.1 . Appreciate any/all help!
Disregard, I’m an idiot. There is not menu in the dashboard but the plugin editing can be done under Plugins > Plugin Editor > Woocommerce Custom Account Fields.
Great tutorial
however I encountered a problem with the required field.
I’am this for a shopkeeper theme, setting the required to true would not be recognized, the tutorial sets the required “mark” as a html abbr tag – changing that to html span tag fixed the problem
Can you show a way to lock a custom field so that it is visible on My Account page but it cannot be edited by the user? Thank you!
I need this as well. If you find out the answer, can you please email me? It’s [email protected]
Thank you.
Hi,
Great plugin. I only have an issue with the ‘Website” field. It doesn’t appear in the checkout nor in the user profile as shown in your example. Could you please let me know how can I activate that?
Hello, great plug in !
I’m trying to add multiple of the same type of fields (iconic-register-text and iconic-register-tel to be exact).
It seems that one text field gets replaced by another one that is defined below it.
Can you share some guidance on how to avoid my fields from “disappearing” and how to get multiple fields of the same type on the screen?
Thank you.
Hey! Great Plugin, do you know of anyway to add an input that provides the ability for the user to upload and save an image here as well (not a profile image). They would also need the ability to replace that image monthly. I really can’t seem to find this ability anywhere, all I find are ways to allow them to create a post that everyone can see but I am looking for something that the user uploads and only them and the admin can see. Any help in leading me in the right direction would be much appreciated!
[…] I am trying to add custom field related with city/state content to user info editing page at admin interface. There is already same structure to obtain this as default in multi-level hierarchy, after country picking cities are being populated. I just need city side of this structure, country would be predefined. Current additional fields codes as follows. I am following the guide for custom fields on user info in the link below https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/ […]
[…] https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/ […]
Thank you for sharing such a comprehensive tutorial with us. I am trying to extend your ‘checkboxes’ type with an additional text field. Is that possible? You can check the link below about what I am trying to do. I could not find a clear way to connect them with the created checkboxes.
Any help appreciated. Thank you
https://i.imgsafe.org/8b/8b0de86034.jpeg
I am trying to add a custom field but having an error empty fields while filling the registration form. Can you please guide me where I am doing wrong as I have seen this code here https://www.cloudways.com/blog/add-woocommerce-registration-form-fields/
function wooc_validate_extra_register_fields( $username, $email, $validation_errors ) {
if ( isset( $_POST[‘billing_first_name’] ) && empty( $_POST[‘billing_first_name’] ) ) {
$validation_errors->add( ‘billing_first_name_error’, __( ‘Error: First name is required!’, ‘woocommerce’ ) );
}
if ( isset( $_POST[‘billing_last_name’] ) && empty( $_POST[‘billing_last_name’] ) ) {
$validation_errors->add( ‘billing_last_name_error’, __( ‘Error: Last name is required!.’, ‘woocommerce’ ) );
}
}
[…] Custom WooCommerce User Account Fields […]
Hi, Firstly amazing piece of code!
I was just wondering if there was any way for the custom data to be fed in to the order as well as attached to the user?
I’m essentially putting a dropdown for clothing size and want this attaching to the user but also showing in their initial order.
Thanks
This is an amazing piece of knowlege you share. Thank you so much.
I wonder if you could give me a pointer on how to access the fields info? I’m trying to add to the plugin to send an extra order email based on the register email value.
If I hardcode an email in the below code it works, but I want to use the custom field based on your plugin, so I can send the extra email based on the value.
add_filter( ‘woocommerce_email_headers’, ‘mycustom_headers_filter_function’, 10, 2);
function mycustom_headers_filter_function( $headers, $object ) {
if ($object == ‘customer_completed_order’) {
$headers .= ‘BCC: Per HERE I NEED THE VALUE FROM THE FIELD’ . “rn”;
}
return $headers;
}
$sae = iconic_get_userdata( $user_id, ‘iconic-register-email’ );
Is returning nothing. What am I missing?
Managed to solve it, if someone else needs it
function mycustom_headers_filter_function( $headers, $object ) {
$sae = iconic_get_userdata( get_current_user_id(), ‘iconic-register-email’ );
if ($object == ‘new_order’) {
$headers .= ‘BCC: ‘ . “\r\n”;
}
return $headers;
}
[…] https://pluginrepublic.com/add-custom-fields-woocommerce-product/https://iconicwp.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-adding-custom-woocommerce-user-account-fields/ […]
Hello thank you for the helpful tutorial, but i need something different, i have a plugin BAW Invitation Code from WordPress Plugin Repository, and i want to add the Invitation Code when registering/creating an account on my Account page, the Invitation Code field only in WP-Login registration Page.
Please help me how to add it.
Regards
Love the tutorial and the plugin! However, The fields just don’t show up on the checkout page. Does anyone know why this might be happening?
The fields are not adding in the registration form using a plugin. I am trying to add it manually using a code that is in this complete guide https://wpitech.com/add-woocommerce-registration-form-fields/. Is there any alternative to do this? It would be really helpful if you could help me to add fields in the registration form.
function Woo_register_fields() {?>
*
<?php
}
add_action( 'woocommerce_register_form_start', 'Wooregister_fields' );
Is it possible for when the custom field is updated on the front or backend, that the user’s role can change at the same time? How would i do this?
Hi!
Is ti possible to make a date field with this method? I want to ask the birthday of my custumers and the date they filled the registration form.
Hi! How can I adds upload file please?
Hi Odilon,
Do you mean that you want to add an option in your account page to upload a file?
Hi, congratulations on the code! I am also looking for a way to upload a file (for example identity document) within the registration form, with the possibility of viewing it within the user account page and the user dashboard in administration. Is it possible to do this?
Thanks a lot
Hey,
unfortunately your plugin doesn’t show me the name and last name in the checkout which I entered when registering? Is anyone facing the same issue? It works, when I create a new user in the backend and when I go to addresses–> edit address enter those data there and save. Can you help me with that?
Hello James,
very usefull plugin! it works well, but im stuck!
i try to show only for a specific role the “iconic-register-textarea” in my-account but i cant get it work.
i try to modify iconic_print_user_frontend_fields() to add some conditional logic but idk how to filter iconic-register-textarea to hide it to all without the role.
$roleNeeded = ”;
$user = wp_get_current_user();
if ( in_array( ‘roleNeeded’, (array) $user->roles ) ) {$roleNeeded = true; }
if ( $is_user_logged_in && $roleNeeded) {
// show all fields
}else{
// show all fields except “iconic-register-textarea”
}
If you can help me “again” \Ô/